Westpac Banking Corp Buys 32,089 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,284 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $10,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 63.3% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,673,387 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $151,933,000 after buying an additional 2,974,758 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,318,497 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $65,790,000 after acquiring an additional 384,619 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 471.3% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 284,009 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 234,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Barrick Gold by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,671,145 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $33,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,109 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $71,682,000 after purchasing an additional 311,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

GOLD stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.06. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

