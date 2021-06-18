Westpac Banking Corp Has $10.05 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $2,682,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 156,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,657,000 after buying an additional 65,242 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 122,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $382.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

