Westpac Banking Corp Sells 51,167 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,167 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of UDR worth $13,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in UDR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in UDR by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,543,800. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $49.21 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 246.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.89.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

