Westpac Banking Corp Sells 67,677 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,677 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Dropbox worth $12,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DBX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Dropbox stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $244,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $41,020.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,958 shares of company stock worth $4,342,192 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

