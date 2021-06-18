WHALE (WHALE) Price Tops $9.33

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for $9.33 or 0.00026224 BTC on major exchanges. WHALE has a market cap of $54.69 million and $356,717.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00059925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00134789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.00183730 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.40 or 0.00872501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,508.01 or 0.99810192 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,862,482 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.