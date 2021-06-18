White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Short Interest Down 14.1% in May

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the May 13th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of WTM stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,120.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,177.53. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $752.10 and a 1-year high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 53.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

