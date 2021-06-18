Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Monday, May 17th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.58.

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$6.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$2.10 and a one year high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0151 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$679,587.37.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

