Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$10.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 62.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WCP. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.58.

WCP stock opened at C$6.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.10 and a 1-year high of C$6.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at C$679,587.37.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

