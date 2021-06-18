Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.50. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at C$6.40, with a volume of 2,849,777 shares traded.

WCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.58.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$679,587.37.

About Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.