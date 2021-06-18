Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the May 13th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

WHITF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded Whitehaven Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

WHITF stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.20. Whitehaven Coal has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.65.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

