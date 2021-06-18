William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 1,804 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $39,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $917,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,361,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 41.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 26.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,532,000 after purchasing an additional 26,642 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $885.01 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $543.03 and a 1 year high of $893.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $838.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.24, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at $43,443,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.21.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

