William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $23,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG opened at $139.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $93.87 and a 1-year high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.13.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

