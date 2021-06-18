William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,606 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $19,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COR. Mizuho raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.44.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $131.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.60.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.66%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

