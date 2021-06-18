William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,701 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.70% of CMC Materials worth $36,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCMP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,058,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1,682.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

Shares of CCMP opened at $151.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.23 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.