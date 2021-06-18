William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 46,874 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 360,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46,874 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $30,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLL. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 628.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 22,991 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 10,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.63.

NYSE BLL opened at $79.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.43. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $67.10 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

