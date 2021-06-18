William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 74,061 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 952,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,061 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.44% of CryoLife worth $21,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRY. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in CryoLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CryoLife by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CryoLife by 10.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CryoLife in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of CryoLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 5,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $155,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $170,887.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,797. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRY opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.80. CryoLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $32.34.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

