Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of Williams-Sonoma worth $13,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 134,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,014,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 125,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $4,157,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $1,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $156.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.52 and a 1 year high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,434.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,027 shares of company stock worth $16,876,392 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

