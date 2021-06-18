WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Short Interest Update

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 287,500 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the May 13th total of 213,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of WNS stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.25. 210,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,873. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42. WNS has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $79.99.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of WNS by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WNS by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of WNS by 3.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 6.4% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

