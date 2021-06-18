Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $189.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EXR. Truist increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.47.

Shares of EXR opened at $161.36 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $88.88 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.56.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,087,005. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 21.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 116.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 395,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,467,000 after acquiring an additional 213,355 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 48.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 19.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

