Wolfe Research Upgrades Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) to Outperform

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,852,000 after acquiring an additional 197,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,462,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after buying an additional 1,924,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $130,481,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

