Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Up to $30.73

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.73, but opened at $31.80. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WF. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

