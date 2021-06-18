Wownero (WOW) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.79 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last week, Wownero has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. Wownero has a total market cap of $16.79 million and $64,784.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002186 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00057657 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00058994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00024782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.