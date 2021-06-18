WPP (LON:WPP) Earns “Add” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their add rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 835 ($10.91) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,016.64 ($13.28).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 1,007.50 ($13.16) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 979.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. WPP has a one year low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a one year high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38).

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 949 ($12.40) per share, for a total transaction of £21,827 ($28,517.12). Also, insider Keith Weed purchased 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 976 ($12.75) per share, with a total value of £29,972.96 ($39,159.86). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,652,960.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

