WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:WIR)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, March 14th.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.