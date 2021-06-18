WS Management Lllp Acquires New Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

WS Management Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 532,722 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,897,000. Twitter accounts for about 3.5% of WS Management Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $199,493,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $8,434,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Twitter by 1.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 267,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $33,677,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 44.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,208 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,074,012. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,386 shares of company stock worth $4,809,923. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWTR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

