WS Management Lllp Cuts Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

WS Management Lllp lessened its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp owned about 0.06% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,077,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTLA. JMP Securities began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.85.

NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.12. 41,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,467. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.15. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $68,453.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 430,621 shares of company stock worth $36,887,276. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

