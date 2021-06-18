WS Management Lllp Purchases 1,926 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

WS Management Lllp increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation accounts for approximately 1.5% of WS Management Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WS Management Lllp owned about 0.18% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $14,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,590,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,582,000 after purchasing an additional 298,587 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at $1,034,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 42,777 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,231,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,223,000 after purchasing an additional 45,164 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Knight Equity raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

KNX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.62. The company had a trading volume of 18,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.65%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.