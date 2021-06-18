WS Management Lllp Sells 69,861 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

WS Management Lllp cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,565 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 69,861 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 0.8% of WS Management Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,043,388,000 after acquiring an additional 916,175 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,048.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 849,495 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $44,998,000 after acquiring an additional 775,544 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 61,046 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 46,163 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 624,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,054,000 after purchasing an additional 75,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 119,703 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

COP stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.99. 597,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,974,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

