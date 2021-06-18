WS Management Lllp Sells 7,630 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

WS Management Lllp reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $4,773,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $2,710,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $40,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.17. 697,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,347,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.