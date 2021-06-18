X Square Capital LLC Acquires 4,399 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,360,000 after purchasing an additional 136,474 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,063,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after acquiring an additional 173,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,058,000 after acquiring an additional 172,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.18. 1,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,269. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.39. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRTX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

