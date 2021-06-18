X Square Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 704.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.42. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 1,277 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total value of $164,541.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,070 shares of company stock worth $8,041,485. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

