X Square Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

X Square Capital LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,033,000 after purchasing an additional 997,219 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,677,000 after purchasing an additional 947,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,604,000 after purchasing an additional 785,600 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,952,270. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 505,282 shares of company stock worth $40,225,833. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

