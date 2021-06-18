X Square Capital LLC Has $741,000 Stock Position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) by 33.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $97,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 40.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of AVEO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,160. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $229.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a negative net margin of 689.38%. On average, research analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

