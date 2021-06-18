X Square Capital LLC Invests $173,000 in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. X Square Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TCON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

NASDAQ:TCON traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,196. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $110.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.95.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON).

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.