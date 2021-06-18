X Square Capital LLC Sells 12,154 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

X Square Capital LLC trimmed its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,154 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in EVERTEC by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 890,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,145,000 after acquiring an additional 64,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,264,000 after buying an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 73.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 34.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 554,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,654,000 after buying an additional 142,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 30.3% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 211,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 49,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.14.

In related news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EVTC traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $43.97. 589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.53.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%. The business had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

