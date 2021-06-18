xDai Achieves Market Cap of $63.65 Million (STAKE)

xDai (CURRENCY:STAKE) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 18th. During the last seven days, xDai has traded 41.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One xDai coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.95 or 0.00029815 BTC on exchanges. xDai has a total market capitalization of $63.65 million and $1.98 million worth of xDai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00057768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00139471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00179442 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.60 or 0.00864781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,736.14 or 1.00028704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

xDai Profile

xDai’s total supply is 8,378,105 coins and its circulating supply is 5,813,081 coins. xDai’s official Twitter account is @xdaichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . xDai’s official message board is forum.poa.network/c/xdai-chain/17 . The official website for xDai is xdaichain.com

Buying and Selling xDai

