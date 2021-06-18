XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stake Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in XPEL were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,862,000 after purchasing an additional 52,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in XPEL by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Cowbird Capital LP bought a new stake in XPEL in the fourth quarter worth about $4,331,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 365,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 65,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Get XPEL alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on XPEL. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

XPEL stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $94.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.10 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $790,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $777,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,922 shares of company stock worth $10,111,006. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.