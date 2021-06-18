XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Trading Down 5.2%

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares fell 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $81.38 and last traded at $82.24. 2,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 232,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.78.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 97.94 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. As a group, analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $777,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Constantine sold 61,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $5,029,730.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,334,337 shares in the company, valued at $109,562,411.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,922 shares of company stock valued at $10,111,006. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in XPEL during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

