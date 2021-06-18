Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $54 million-58 million.

XNET stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.07. 1,013,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,228. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Xunlei has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.02 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xunlei from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

