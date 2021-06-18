Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Sells $105,658.75 in Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $113.94 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,289,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $83,597,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,987,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 42.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,541,000 after buying an additional 477,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 30.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,536,000 after acquiring an additional 477,047 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.