Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,274 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,935,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,433,000 after acquiring an additional 108,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $133.81 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

