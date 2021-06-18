Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 470,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 22,664 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 25.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,376,000 after buying an additional 139,386 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after buying an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $48.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.53. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $49.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.