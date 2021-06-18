Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 6,853 Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Colfax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 5.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 151.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 6.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,816,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 314,677 shares of company stock worth $13,842,407 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CFX opened at $44.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.36.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

