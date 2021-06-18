Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $330,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 240,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,071,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 8,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.21.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $102.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $60.04 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.81.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

