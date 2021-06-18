Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NIU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 308,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 94,490 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

NIU stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.31. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73.

NIU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Niu Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.