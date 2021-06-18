Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 2,877 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $887,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 240,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 549,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,885,000 after acquiring an additional 17,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.27.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

