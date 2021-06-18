Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 296 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $43.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

WERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

