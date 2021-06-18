Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS:YZCAY opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

