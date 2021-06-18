Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.42 million-235.05 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.14 million.

YSG has been the subject of several research reports. CICC Research started coverage on Yatsen in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.30 price target for the company. 86 Research started coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yatsen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.30.

Shares of Yatsen stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,124. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.52. Yatsen has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that Yatsen will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

