Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.24. Avanos Medical reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.82. 2,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,826. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.90. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

